Bhumi Pednekar: My characters need to have a strong sense of being

bollywood

Tackling powerful parts in Bala and Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi Pednekar on what makes her tick

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar will have a busy time at the box-office with as many as five releases lined up for the next four months. Having displayed a sharp eye for scripts early on in her career, the actor considers herself "privileged" to have got the opportunity to play such diverse characters — if Bala has her playing a dusky woman dealing with her insecurities, Saand Ki Aankh presents the challenge of playing a 60-year-old on screen.

The shoot of Bala behind her, Pednekar says the script of the social drama ticked all the boxes. "While choosing a film, I try and understand if the audience will connect with my part. My characters need to be layered, complex and have a strong sense of being. Bala is right up my sleeve. It's so funny and moving; it's a story where you will connect to the characters instantly," she enthuses.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar: Pati Patni Aur Woh is a cracking script



Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh

The actor is just as excited to gauge the audience's reaction to Saand Ki Aankh that tells the story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, the country's oldest women sharpshooters. She says she jumped at the idea of playing a sexagenarian with conviction, when she is half the age in reality. Couple that with the feminist streak of the Tushar Hiranandani-directed venture, and Pednekar had to take the plunge. "These two women are given incredible recognitions around the world, but no one knows how they had to fight their family and society to bring about a positive change for women in their male-dominated community. As an artiste, you hope that you get a film like this in your career and I'm fortunate to have this in my bag," says Pednekar, who is balancing the mix with comedies, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Also Read: Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani: Only Taapsee, Bhumi had balls to say yes

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates