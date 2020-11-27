Bhumi Pednekar: Award shows in India should include films that are releasing on digital platforms

A day after the trailer of Durgamati dropped online, Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the love coming her way. The horror film, which was originally supposed to release in theatres, is poised for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. "Due to the pandemic, movies directly releasing on digital platforms is a unique scenario that we are all living with," states the actor.

The Ashok-directed venture marks her second OTT release after Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. At a time when the content consumption pattern has witnessed a dramatic shift the world over, Bhumi Pednekar is hopeful that the award galas in the country will consider films that have enjoyed a straight-to-OTT release for top honours.



Stills from Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences too changed its criterion for Oscars 2021 in light of the pandemic — movies that had planned a theatrical release but had to be streamed on an OTT platform due to the lockdown will now be eligible for the golden statuette.

Making a case for the change, she emphasises, "Dolly Kitty... was appreciated by critics as well as the audience. I'm hoping they will love Durgamati too. In such an environment, the award shows of our country should include films that are releasing on digital platforms. It will be a necessary step to acknowledge the hard work that artistes and filmmakers have put into making these movies. It will benefit the industry to push the envelope and make more clutter-breaking films. The award shows in the West have started recognising digital content. "



Stills from Durgamati

Bullish about Durgamati, the actor promises that the horror outing will leave the audience gratified. "I have probably worked the hardest on this film; it drained me."

