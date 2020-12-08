Bhumi Pednekar on Durgamati: Have to bank on your imagination

Those who lack an appetite for horror movies often wonder how actors go through the ordeal of filming it. As Bhumi Pednekar breathed life into Durgamati — her first horror outing, she realised that her aversion to the genre was perhaps an "over-reaction". Having shot for the Ashok-directed venture earlier this year, she says that the challenges of filming a scare-fest are so consuming that she barely found the time to tend to her fears.

"While shooting a horror film, you have to bank on your imagination to a large extent because often, you have not even seen the things that you are expected to respond to. An actor is supposed to anticipate the situation. For a [major part] of the film, I was simply shooting against a green screen because it is VFX-heavy," says Pednekar. She points out that actors are not aided with the audio and visual effects that play vital roles in creating an impact, thus adding to the challenge of emoting for the scene at hand.

Bhumi Pednekar

While detractors may believe that horror films rarely test an actor's skills, she says that the responsibility of ensuring that the thrills don't lose their impact falls squarely on the artiste's shoulders. "Despite being aware about the storyline, my job requires me to respond in such a way that my reactions don't look staged. Only when [the protagonist] looks shocked by a situation will the audience be affected by it."

After Saand Ki Aankh (2019) and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, the Amazon Prime Video offering is yet another example of Pednekar's knack for headlining women-oriented stories.

The significance of such movies is not lost on the actor, as she says, "We need quality films for women, the kind that don't bracket us. Such films are likely to create more opportunities [for female actors]. They need to make money and be appreciated so that filmmakers are encouraged to invest in them."

