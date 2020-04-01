Bhumi Pednekar thanks Kangana Ranaut for her little love that made her day!

Bhumi Pednekar has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood ever since she made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. In these five years, her film and character choices have resonated with both the critics and the audiences. She has a legitimate fan-following that looks forward to her work.

But it's not only the audiences that are her admirers, but it also seems her work has found recognition among the Bollywood actors too. One of them is Kangana Ranaut, an actor not easy to please and a tough nut to crack. Speaking to Pinkvilla in a video interview that was shared by one of her fan-clubs on Twitter, this is what she said about Bhumi, "Amongst the girls, I think Bhumi Pednekar has a lot of potential and she is an original. She doesn't seem influenced by anyone. I really look forward to what she'll be doing next."

And this is how Pednekar reacted to her appreciation. Have a look right here at both the tweets:

Video | Kangana: “Amongst the girls I think Bhumi Pednekar has a lot of potential and she is an original. She doesn’t seem influenced by anyone. I really look forward to what she’ll be doing next.” pic.twitter.com/TrzRCy1Xux — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 30, 2020

:) In these times of distress a little love made my day ♥ï¸ https://t.co/aF5Pp3eJF4 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 31, 2020

Well, Bhumi had a fantastic 2019 with films like Sonchiriya, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the coming years, we'll see her in films like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Takht.

