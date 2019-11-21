Bhumi Pendekar reveals how she drew inspiration from Karisma Kapoor while preparing for Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bhumi Pednekar is doing the most commercial film of her career with Pati, Patni Aur Woh and it seems like she was inspired by Karisma Kapoor's outstanding act in Biwi No 1! While speaking to Bhumi on this, we also found out that she has always been a huge fan of Karisma, who wowed the nation with her breath-taking beauty.

Bhumi says, "I have been a huge fan of Karisma Kapoor since I was a child. I even bought a dress that was similar to the one she wore in Raja Hindustani. For me, she is the epitome of a commercial film heroine and I have seen and loved her films."

The actress adds, "A fabulous actor, she was outstanding in comedies and Biwi No 1 was a huge inspiration for me while I was preparing myself for Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Karisma as a simple bahu to becoming the firecracker in the film had bowled me over and she was my most definitive reference point to nail my role in this film."

Bhumi says she is thrilled to play a character so similar to Karisma's in Biwi No 1. "It's a dream come true for me to play a role that is so strikingly similar to hers. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the commercial film heroine for the first time in my career and I realized my childhood wish in the process," she says.

A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha while Ananya Panday will be seen as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is locked for release on December 6.

