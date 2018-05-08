Bhumika Gurung: Audience should be patient with Nimki

Insisting that Nimki Mukhiya won't ape saas-bahu sagas following wedding track, Bhumika Gurung on how the show inspires women



After effortlessly slipping into the titular role of Nimki Mukhiya, Bhumika Gurung has sealed her place under the arc lights. The debutant actor says the past few months have been a learning curve. As the show completes 200 episodes, Gurung looks back at her journey to stardom.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Now that your character is married, detractors feel the show may follow the same trajectory as other saas bahu dramas.

There are some who believe that Nimki Mukhiya is becoming a run-of-the-mill story, but that's not true. Building a character requires time. Nimki's journey has just begun; she's not a heroine yet, but is prepping to be one. People need to have a bit of patience.

What has been the audience's reaction to your rebellious character turning into a bahu?

I've received both positive and negative reactions. A lot of people have not understood Nimki, the character, yet. She is adjusting to the new atmosphere. She will take charge when she is ready. Even today, she doesn't blindly follow orders.

What is your takeaway from the show?

I get so many messages from girls who tell me that my character has inspired them to be independent and confident. That motivates me to work harder.

How did TV happen to you?

I was doing a 9-to-5 job in the financial sector, but always wanted to be an actor. My father encouraged me to audition for roles. He sent my pictures to several production houses.

Did you have any preconceived notions about the industry?

My father has been my mentor, guiding me through the journey. There have been times when people tried to manipulate me, but I have been able to hold my own.

Do link-ups with co-stars affect you?

I've not had to deal with such rumours because both my co-stars [Abhishek Sharma and Indraneil Sengupta] have partners. I too, am in a steady relationship. So, rumours don't affect me or my work. I know how to laugh off baseless news.

