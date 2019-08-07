Bhupen Hazarika's son Tej: He is India's gift to the world

bollywood

Bhupen Hazarika in 2010 (Picture courtesy/AFP)

Bhupen Hazarika is India's gift to the world and to be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously is a powerful state recognition of his extraordinary talent, which he used to educate and inspire Indians from all walks of life, says the iconic balladeer's son.

US-based Tej Hazarika is here to receive the country's highest civilian honour to be bestowed on Bhupenda, as his father is popularly known, on Thursday.

Bhupenda was a poet, music composer, singer, actor, journalist, author and filmmaker, all rolled into one. He took the rich folk heritage of Assam and interpreted it beautifully for the world through his songs.

"The recognition is a public testament and proof of India's profound and considered intention to bring greater benefit to its people through the challenging but practical path of secular and democratic governance. It permits the just distribution of the country's collective wealth - to all segments of its great diversity - a significant cause for celebration in itself," Tej told PTI in an interview.

The government on January 25 announced that former president Pranab Mukherjee, Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh (posthumously) and Hazarika will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. The awards are scheduled to be presented on Thursday.

Tej said his father's Bharat Ratna is an "excellent landmark and helpful prerequisite to continue the process of preparing the groundwork for a powerful and democratic Indian republic awoken to the fact that her diversity is her uniqueness and strength"

Terming his father a global citizen, Tej said he is encouraged by how positively people from different cultures and languages respond to his songs as well as the narrative of his life.

Born in 1926 in Sadiya into a family of teachers, Bhupenda completed his basic education from Guwahati in 1942, BA from Banaras Hindu University in 1944 and MA (Pol Sc) in 1946. He did his PhD in Mass Communication from Columbia University. He also received the Lisle Fellowship from Chicago University, US to study the use of educational project development through cinema.

During his stay in the US, he met the legendary black singer Paul Robeson, whose famous number "Old Man River" was successfully transformed to the mega-hit "Bistirno parore" ("O Ganga behti ho" in Hindi).

According to Tej, the perfect tribute to the 'bard of the Brahmaputra' would be that his songs be taught in learning institutions starting with kindergarten and on through to post graduate studies.

"A necessary prerequisite to attain that objective is to translate his songs into the major languages of India as well as the world. Because Indians from all walks of life regardless of denomination love his songs for their poetry, musicality and message, the songs should also be perceived as the language of integration and harmony for a stronger and more enlightened future India," Tej suggested.

In view of the fact that his father wrote over 600 songs in Assamese about a wide variety of topics and issues affecting all of humanity and because only a handful of them have been translated into other languages, his true legacy and message would remain hidden to most missing the mark of his intention and labour for India, he said.

Tej started the Bhupen Hazarika Foundation some years ago to carry forward his father's legacy. The progress of the foundation has been quietly steady and foundational, Tej said.

"We now have an exemplary book with 76 important songs of his translated into English. A revised and updated biography of his in Assamese is ready to be translated into other languages. A book outlining his outlook towards audio-visual education for India's masses already exists to be applied by creative individuals," he said.

"Working with our friends and collaborators inside and outside of Assam, we are already enjoying 10 of his songs translated and sung in Odissi as we prepare to replicate that cycle in Tamil, Gujarati and Hindi. Through this process we are greatly encouraged by the degree of enthusiasm there exists in every state for Bhupenda's work," he added.

Tej, who is the founder of Cool Grove Publishing, said singing songs of his father while playing the guitar is one of his favourite pastimes.

Asked what was the best advice his father gave, he said, "Don't be over-smart."

Bhupenda died in 2011.

