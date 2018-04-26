Bhushan Kumar on Sanju's songs: No old Sanjay Dutt songs have been recreated

While the Dutt biopic titled, Sanju traces the life story of actor Sanjay Dutt, the film won't have any of his old songs



Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in a still from the film

Bhushan Kumar yet again collaborated with the magical duo of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani. Bhushan Kumar's music company, T-Series is the music partner of the Dutt biopic, titled, Sanju, featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Bhushan is riding high on success as he started the year with some profitable projects like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raid, and Blackmail. After a hit first quarter, he has kickstarted the next quarter with Sanju. Sanju is one of the most awaited films of 2018 because it's one of the first ever Bollywood movies based on a living superstar. At the trailer launch with the cast and crew, Bhushan also revealed few insights about the film's music.

Bhushan Kumar said, "Sanju will have new songs, no old Sanjay Dutt songs have been recreated as this is a story about him and not his films."

Sanju is a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man's battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him. Some true stories leave you thinking "did this really happen?" This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true.

