Bhutan celebrates King's birthday with an initiative that impressed Twitter

Updated: Feb 23, 2020, 18:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Prime minister of Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshering has reportedly urged people to adopt a stray dog and plant a tree on King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's 40th birthday

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Picture/ Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck-Facebook
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Picture/ Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck-Facebook

Even as Bhutan celebrates its king’s birthday, the country has impressed the world with its gift for him. The country’s king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, celebrates his 40th birthday, and prime minister Dr Lotay Tshering has reportedly urged people of Bhutan to adopt a stray dog and plant a tree.

According to a tweet by Bhutanese journalist and mental health advocate Namgay Zam, the prime minister has each Bhutanese family to adopt a stray dog and plant a tree on the occasion of the King’s birthday. The tweet further mentions that the measure was taken to deal with the country’s stray dog population in a ‘humane manner’.

The journalist also said that she has already adopted three dogs with her fiancé.

According to a report in the national newspaper of Bhutan, the country has been dealing with uncontrolled rise in the population of stray dogs that has also lead to a surge in dog bite cases. To solve the issue, authorities in the land-locked kingdom proposed to involving people to deal with the issue. The country’s Department of livestock’s Chief veterinarian officer Dr Karma Rinzin said that the  communities and individuals would be “facilitated to adopt the stray dogs and make them take full ownership of the animal.

The journalist’s tweet attracted attention from the Twitterati who praised the move with some being of the opinion that the move should be adopted in other countries as well.

What do you think of the Bhutanese’s prime minister’s initiative?

