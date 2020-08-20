Bidding adieu! Saumya Tandon quits Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Saumya Tandon, who plays Anita Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has quit the comedy show. Rumour is rife that she does not want to shoot in the prevailing situation. There is also talk that she is tired of playing the character and wants to take on new challenges. Those in the know say that this is her last week on the set.

Earlier this week, Saumya Tandon shared a video of her and co-star Asif Shaikh having fun behind the scenes while shooting for a sequence. Even we couldn't stop laughing after looking at the antiques. Take a look!

The buzz was that the actress, also best remembered as Roop from Jab We Met, is going to quit the show owing to the current situation due to pandemic. Saumya was apparently not willing to shoot due to the ongoing pandemic considering she has a child at her home.

So far, be it a schoolteacher, a bold police officer, to a school going kid or even playing a character of the opposite gender, Saumya Tandon has skilfully essayed several characters as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

You'll be missed, Saumya Tandon! You can watch Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai only on &TV.

