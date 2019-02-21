Bidita Bag will be seen as Hema Malini's body double in The Sholay Girl

television

Bidita Bag saw Sholay a zillion times to watch the Dream Girl - Hema Malini's mannerisms and get it right, just like Reshma Pathan had done.

Bidita Bag, who was last seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017), features in Aditya Sarpotdar's The Sholay Girl. The upcoming web film is a biopic on Reshma Pathan, one of the industry's earliest stuntwoman. She was Hema Malini's body double in Sholay (1975).

Talking about her role Bidita shared, "I am doing the biopic of Reshma Pathan who did the stunts for Hema Malini in film Ramesh Sippy's Sholay. I am playing the role India's first stunt woman Reshma Pathan. And I was always in search of this kind of roles. I took training in martial arts in 2018."

Bidita saw Sholay a zillion times to watch the Dream Girl's mannerisms and get it right, just like Reshma had done.

She further added, "Now the teaser has been released and it starts with the iconic footage of Sholay where Hema Malini is seen riding a tanga (Horse cart). I really want Hema Malini ji to watch this film and share film's impression with me."

The web film has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and will air on Zee5 on March 4, 2019.

