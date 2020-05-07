Big B, Abhishek Bachchan are super proud of their newly-graduated Navya Naveli!
Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter, Navya Naveli, recently graduated, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation ceremony couldn't be held at the university.
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, must be extremely proud and happy today. Her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently graduated from Fordham University in New York, but owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the ceremony couldn't be held this year.
But university ceremony or no, Navya Naveli didn't let it get her down! She enjoyed a graduation party right at home in Mumbai, surrounded by her family. Both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, who are super proud of their little Navya, shared photos from the party.
Abhishek Bachchan shared a lovely snap of Navya's and wrote, "Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice..."
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice.... Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting ðÂÂÂ). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world. âÂ¤ï¸Â
Grandpa Amitabh Bachchan shared a few posts on Instagram congratulating his pretty granddaughter on her graduation day. Sharing a slo-mo video of Navya, he wrote, "Granddaughter Navya... the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day..."
View this post on Instagram
Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOUðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
Big B also shared a sweet post where both his lovely ladies, Shweta and Navya, are featured.
View this post on Instagram
And what graduation party would be complete without wishes from mum? Shweta, too, shared a pic of her baby girl and wrote, "I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ's!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I'm not crying you're crying)."
View this post on Instagram
Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I’m not crying you’re crying)
Well, aren't these the cutest congratulatory messages? Big congratulations to Navya Naveli Nanda on her graduation!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe