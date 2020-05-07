Big B, Abhishek Bachchan are super proud of their newly-graduated Navya Naveli!

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, must be extremely proud and happy today. Her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently graduated from Fordham University in New York, but owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the ceremony couldn't be held this year.

But university ceremony or no, Navya Naveli didn't let it get her down! She enjoyed a graduation party right at home in Mumbai, surrounded by her family. Both Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, who are super proud of their little Navya, shared photos from the party.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a lovely snap of Navya's and wrote, "Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice..."

Grandpa Amitabh Bachchan shared a few posts on Instagram congratulating his pretty granddaughter on her graduation day. Sharing a slo-mo video of Navya, he wrote, "Granddaughter Navya... the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day..."

Big B also shared a sweet post where both his lovely ladies, Shweta and Navya, are featured.

And what graduation party would be complete without wishes from mum? Shweta, too, shared a pic of her baby girl and wrote, "I threw on a Fordham (her college) sweatshirt over my PJ's!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I'm not crying you're crying)."

Well, aren't these the cutest congratulatory messages? Big congratulations to Navya Naveli Nanda on her graduation!

