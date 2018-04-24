Big B, Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out to release in Russia

Amitabh Bachchan plays a 102-year-old father to a 75-year-old character of Rishi Kapoor in the film



Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out

Director Umesh Shukla's forthcoming film "102 Not Out" will also release in Russia on the same day as it will hit the screens in India on May 4. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan after two decades, took to Twitter to announce about the film's international release.

"Our film releases in Russia on May 4, 2018 also. Enjoy!" Rishi tweeted. Being described as an unusual father-and-son love story, "102 Not Out" is based on a Gujarati stage production by playwright Saumya Joshi. Amitabh plays a 102-year-old father to a 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film.

