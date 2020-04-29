Big B's Jhund, Abhishek Bachchan's Ludo to release on Netflix?

Last week, mid-day reported that Akshay Kumar is considering releasing Laxmmi Bomb directly on Disney+Hotstar. Now, many medium-budget movies seem to be following suit. Sources indicate that T-Series is in the final stages of sealing a multi-release deal with Netflix. A source reveals, "The studio has eight to 10 films that are close to the finish line. While the head honchos were in talks with Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms for a direct-to-web release, their conversation with Netflix has advanced considerably. Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Anurag Basu's Ludo, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh, are among the movies in discussion."

Since the studio is a joint producer on some of the projects, it will require consent of the other parties too. "For instance, they have co-produced Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani with Nikkhil Advani. So, both parties must be willing to do away with a theatrical release, and must agree on the money. Currently, the team is choosing films that it thinks have a better prospect digitally and seeking approvals from co-producers," adds the source.



Bhushan Kumar

mid-day reached out to the production house, which did not respond till press time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news