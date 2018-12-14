Bigg Boss 12 December 14 Update: Contestants declare the most unsuitable finalist

television

The Appy Fizz Grab the Fizz task has finally come to an end and many of them weren't happy with the decision. Team Black questioned the final decision of the Sanchalak while they believed that they deserved to win considering the strategy used by them.

Next day Bigg Boss woke the contestants on the song 'Chance Mare' but Romil continued to sleep. This made Surbhi quite angry because Romil continues to break rules even after being punished by Bigg Boss.

As the day proceeded Bigg Boss asked the contestants to choose the best performer of the task from the winning team. The contestants had a mutual argument as to who should be the best performer, Somi or Sreesanth. Somi took a firm stand for herself and campaigned to other housemates that she deserves to be the best contestants, but contestants considered Sreesanth as the game changer of the task.

Later Bigg Boss gave Sreesanth the chance to select three contestants of the house who deserved to go in the kalkotri. Sreesanth was allowed to take the help of the other contestants to make this decision. Most of the contestants thought that Rohit should be the first one to go to the Kalkotri for misbehaving in the house. The next one in line was Romil for breaking the rules of the house. Some contestants even though Surbhi should go for being a very overpowering captain in the week.

This decision made Surbhi quite upset as she thought that her own friends are extremely diplomatic as they supported her when she was performing her captaincy duties and now are blaming her for being aggressive.

When the day was about to end, Bigg Boss gave them another interesting task.

As a part of the task, the housemates had to tell Sreesanth who they think should be evicted from the house by throwing the football which had the face of the nominated contestant.

Will Sreesanth be fair and use his power wisely? Who the contestants think is the least deserving one to stay in the house?

