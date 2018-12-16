Bigg Boss 12 December 16 Update: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan set the stage ablaze

television

The duo set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance on the track 'Ishqbaazi' from Shahrukh Khanâs upcoming movie 'Zero'

After an interesting call from Baaua Singh yesterday, the contestants were curious to know who it is. Clearing their doubts Megastar Salman Khan revealed that Shahrukh Khan was talking to them Baaua Singh and will be coming to meet them soon. Hearing this news, the contestants couldn't contain their happiness as they eagerly waited to meet the Badshaah of Bollywood.

Kickstarting the episode with a bang, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan were seen in a fun activity which had both of them having a gala time while they were travelling to Lonavala on a bike. Post this, the duo set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance on the track 'Ishqbaazi' from Shahrukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Zero'. They also played a quirky game where both of them had to sell a product without knowing what it is. And, both the Khan's proved it that be it acting or selling, they can complete any given challenge with ease. Grabbing everybody's attention was the part when both the Khan's had a Question – Answer duel during which they revealed little known and juicy facts about themselves.

Post this, the duo interacted with the contestants and all the housemates were elated on seeing Shahrukh Khan. During this interaction, Salman Khan told Shahrukh Khan that Deepak can enact him very well. On Shahrukh's request Deepak enacted the dialogue from the movie Don and also gave a fun dance performance on Gerua which created ripples of laughter. Karanvir Bohra was given a task by Shahrukh Khan where he had to perform a scene from his movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hain' along with Sreesanth who will act as Anjali. Their performance made everybody roll on the floor laughing. After all the fun, Shahrukh asked the contestants that who according to them is the Hero or Zero of the house.

And, finally, it was time for the most awaited segment i.e 'Sultani Akhada' where the housemates can remove all their frustrations. This time, it was Sreesanth and Romil's turn for the battle off.

After an entertaining evening, it was time for someone to leave the Bigg Boss house. Who will leave the house, coming so close to the finale? Who will be declared as the Zero and the hero?

