Bigg Boss 12 December 20 Update: RJ Malishka brings contestants and viewers face to face

Surbhi Rana celebrated after winning the ticket to finale, the others were put in the danger zone of eliminations this week

After winning the ticket to finale, Surbhi Rana's joy has no bounds. While she celebrated, the others were put in the danger zone of eliminations this week. As everyone's anxiety was soaring, it was time for Bigg Boss to announce one another task. Popular radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa was invited as a special guest in the house for a radio chat show between the viewers and the nominated contestants.

The nominated contestants Karanvir, Sreesanth, Dipika, Romil, Deepak and Somi, had the chance to speak to the audience through the Bigg Boss radio. It was one chance for the contestants to understand viewers opinion about them.

Somi and Deepak entered the radio station, where they were asked questions about their friendship. Deepak was also questioned on his jealousy of Somi and Romil's friendship. Somi had to justify her friendship with Romil.

Next up were Dipika and Romil who also had to answer various questions probed by the audience. Dipika was interrogated on her relationship with Sreesanth and Romil was asked why was he labelled as a back-stabber.

Post them, it was Sreesanth and Karanvir's turn to enter the radio station. Karanvir and Sreesanth's did not refrain from arguing with each other even in the radio station. What upset them, was when a caller asked that why does Sreesanth always use derogatory language for Karanvir and why does everyone talk about Karanvir's 'Mahaanta'.

What will Karanvir and Sreesanth be able to resolve their differences or will this fight continue?

