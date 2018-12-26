Bigg Boss 12 December 26 Update: Gauhar Khan enters the House!

television

The countdown to the Bigg Boss 12 finale is on and no stones are being left unturned in making it a week to remember

The countdown to finale is on and no stones are being left unturned in making it a week to remember. Day 1 of the Bigg Boss hotel task has been lucky for Sreesanth and Romil. Romil got an opportunity twice to make a vote appeal video, once with Hina Khan and later with Neil Bhatt. Sreesanth got a chance with Juhi Parmar.

Seeing their co-contestants win the task, the others pulled their socks higher to compete for the second day of the task. Everyone decided to give their best shot to please the guests that were about to come. Gauhar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss season 7, entered the house as the guest. Along with Gauhar, Romil was chosen as her co-guest. Gauhar's first request was for Deepak, and asked him to make chai for her. Romil additionally asked him to clean the kitchen as well. Romil asked Sreesanth to shave his beard, and also crossdress and dance to entertain them. Sreesanth was enraged at this request and chose to be alone. Gauhar's next request was for Karanvir. She asked him remove his shirt, and go to each housemate and request then to write on good quality about him, on his bare torso.

Romil commanded Surbhi to wax Deepak's chest. Gauhar also asked karanvir to keep all the coffee in the storeroom, to which he obliged. Gauhar's final request was for Sreesanth, where she asked him to convince Dipika, to keep Shoaib's jacket and nikaah dupatta in the storeroom. But Sreesanth declined the request even after several requests from Gauhar, to let him give Dipika a chance to prove herself.

After Gauhar, Aalisha Panwar aka Tara from Ishq Me Marjawaan entered the house. Dipika was her co-guest. Dipika instructed Deepak and Surbhi to do clown makeup on each other. Karanvir had to give Deepak a makeover like a television Bahu. Dipika and Aalisha also asked Deepak to present a entertaining act for them, dressed like a bahu. Karanvir had to do strip dance for Dipika and Aalisha.

The next house was Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant, Jasmine Bhasin. Surbhi was chosen to be the co-guest with her. Surbhi came up with weird requests for everyone. She first made everyone laugh loudly, then she asked Romil to keep doing cuckdookoo. She asked Dipika to behave like a kid. Jasmine asked Deepak to wear sexy clothes and woo her. Deepak also sang for her while standing inside the pool. Karanvir gave Jasmine a foot massage, to impress her. Dipika had to dance whle Deepak sang.

After fulfilling all these requests from the guests, who will get a chance to make a vote appeal video in the second day of the task?

