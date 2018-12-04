Bigg Boss 12 December 4 Update: Yet another fight strikes between friends turned foe

television

The second day of the Big Boss School Bus was even more fierce where Rohit and Sreesanth got into a fight. Dipika also got frustrated with the harsh words used by Rohit, Deepak and Surbhi during the task

Sometimes you need to put your best foot forward in order to succeed. The BB School Bus task got everyone to play the game, come hail or storm. The contestants geared up to compete against each other to win the task.

#RomilChoudhary aur #SomiKhan ki yaari kya pad rahi hai ab unhi par bhaari? Dekhna na bhulein #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje for all the tamasha. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/JBoZMqrEUo — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 4, 2018

The BB School Bus task was a tricky one where the contestants had to use their strategy to disqualify the contestant who they don't want in the captaincy task and also win back the lost prize money.

After the first horn, the housemates gathered near the door of the baggage room to get the bag with the contestant's name they wanted to eliminate. In the bargain, a massive verbal argument between Rohit and Sreesanth took place that agitated Dipika as well. With each task the dynamics of the house changes and this time the pressure to perform again made Surbhi and Romil as oppositions in the game. The friends turned foes are trying their ways to survive in the game without each other's support.

On one hand Romil is fighting a battle with his old friends from Happy Club and on the other hand he is making new relations with Jasleen and Megha. Seeing his friendship bloom with them, Somi is jealous and expresses herself differently in front of Jasleen.

#SurbhiRana aur @KVBohra ne ego hatakar ek doosre se ki baat aur unka maanna hai ki isi se hui unki dosti ki shuruaat! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/1Yl9REOvHi — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 4, 2018

Somi accuses Jasleen of seeking support from the men in the house to be in the game, Jasleen gets extremely upset on such comment. Romil meddled in between and tried to resolve the situation. Romil also makes Somi understand that she is the most important person for him in the show and he would never try to let her down.

Whose efforts will win and get a direct entry into the semi-finale week?

