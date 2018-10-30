Bigg Boss 12 October 30 Update: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta re-enter house to compete

television

Diwali celebrations have begun, and to make the festival a memorable one for the Bigg Boss contestants, the makers have planned something amazing for the team

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde.

The festive spirit has kicked in and like every year, Bigg Boss wants the contestants to celebrate these auspicious days with enthusiasm. With various surprises planned to brighten up and cheer the contestants as they remain locked in, this Diwali they're in for a treat!

As Diwali is just around the corner, Bigg Boss has planned a fun week ahead for the contestants with the Diwali Dhamaka. And on the 44th day, Bigg Boss woke the contestants to the song 'Rangeela Re' and were surprised to see a village set up in the garden area. Their morning started with a lot of curiousness about what's in store for the them today. All though they had a hint that it might be something related to Diwali and most of them were dressed up in their traditional attire. Later they were amused to see season 11's most contentious contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta in the house. They were sceptical with their entry as they were not sure whether they were contestants or they had come as guests. However, the suspense came to an end when Vikas mentioned that they are here for a special task.

Dividing the contestants in two groups - one Captained by Shilpa and the other by Vikas, they will need to lure contestants into choosing to join their team. Tempting them, convincing them, making sure their offers are better than the other, contestants will have to decide whose team is worthy of joining.

The house was then divided into two parts - Gupta Pariwaar and Shinde Pariwaar. Gupta Pariwaar had Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar, Shivashish Mishra, Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matharu while Shinde Pariwaar had Romil Choudhary, Somi Khan, Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur, Urvashi Vani and Sreesanth. The task was called 'BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita'. There were two houses and an aangan in front of each house. As a part of the task, after each gong that sounded like a firecracker, the contestant from each team had to run to the storeroom to collect items and had it over to the team member making the rangoli. Vikas and Shilpa were the sanchalak of this task.Vikas and Shilpa's entry has definetly changed the atmosphere of the house and all the housemates are pumped up to give in their best to win the challenge.

With Vikas and Shilpa standing opposite to each other once again, it will be interesting to see which team will win this task and what drama will unfold in the house?

Known to always change frowns into smiles, sadness into laughter, Bigg Boss has a grand Mela also planned for these lucky contestants. They will be surprised as they will be royally treated with master chefs cooking up delicacies for them, magicians stunning them with various acts and dancers setting in the mood for celebration.

Commenting on her entry into the house that gave her a lot of memories, Shilpa Shinde said, "Bigg Boss is home for me. This show has given me so much and I love coming back here. This house takes me back to when i was a housemate and the walk down memory lane is always special. I am excited to meet the contestants once again but this time to enjoy and celebrate diwali. I hope all of us have a lot of fun together with various activities that have been planned and I do hope we can make it special for them."

Adding further, Vikas Gupta exclaimed, "I have already entered the house earlier and met the contestants. But this time I am eager, because I will get to interact with all of them and spend some quality time with them. Also, the activities planned will be extremely entertaining for the contestants and the viewers as its a Diwali special and it's a grand mela which they will be surprised with. We hope to spruce up the entertainment quotient in the house."

Entertainment doubles as festivities take over! Will the contestants unite in the true spirit of Diwali? Will they let bygones be bygones and start a new phase?

