Bigg Boss 12 November 18 Update: Farah Khan's fun moment with the contestants

television

While engaging with the housemates, Farah Khan made the contestant perform some fun acts which made them roll on the floor with laughter

After Shivashish's unfortunate exit, the atmosphere of the house has turned a little dull. Brightening up the mood was the famous director cum producer, Farah Khan who claims to be the biggest fan of Bigg Boss. Her entry in the house came as a breath of fresh air leading to a lot of happy faces.

Aaj ke elimination round mein kiska safar hoga samaapt? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar, aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/o39PeZHMa0 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 18, 2018

While engaging with the housemates, Farah made the contestant perform some fun acts which made them roll on the floor with laughter. Farah asked Deepak and Somi to recreate the Titanic's climax scene. Deepak and Somi added their humorous twist to it.

Later they were also asked to dance on the boat set up, on the popular song Gerua. Since, Somi was feeling shy to do this act, Rohit volunteered to dance with Deepak on the same song which turned into a funny act.

Farah's next task was called 'The Tree of Sins'. As a part of this task, there were 7 sins i.e pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth placards on the tree and the housemates had to decide who is the most suitable for the sin. Post this, the chosen contestant would be given a punishment accordingly.

As a punishment Romil was asked to polish shoes, Rohit was given the topp ki salami, and Deepak was made to eat a mirchi ka laddoo. As Jasleen had three sins on her name, she was given three different punishments.

After all the fun and games with the contestants. Farah decided to have some fun with the host Salman Khan as the duo danced on 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai'. She also showed some funny videos of each contestant in the house that created ripples of laughter.

And finally it was time for the Sultani Akhada where the contestants could remove their aggression. This time, Jasleen and Srishty had to battle it out wearing a Sumo wrestling suits and had to push each other out of the ring.

Amidst all of this, the fear of elimination still haunted Srishty, Rohit, Jasleen, Dipika, Sreesanth and Deepak. Who will be the second one to get eliminated from the house?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 November 17 Update: Salman Khan Rages Out At The Contestants

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates