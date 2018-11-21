Bigg Boss 12 November 21 Update: Rohit crosses all his limits to win the task

television

Being stubborn can be a bad thing sometimes as you might lose your patience and in the bargain forget what is right or wrong

Bigg Boss 12 contestants perform the task

Stubbornness, ignorance and determination have a very fine line that differentiates one from the other. Rohit's stubbornness crossed all limits, all because he wanted to win the task for the Red Team.

Rohit and Jasleen fight each other in between the task at Bigg Boss 12 house

The first round of the luxury budget task came to an end but Megha - Jasleen and Rohit - Deepak's unabating argument continued. The Red team (Somi, Surbhi, Romil and karanvir) were enjoying this quarrel from outside the snake.

Megha, Jasleen and Shrishty fight with Deepak in between the task at Bigg Boss 12 house

The second round began and both the teams took over the lever. They tried various tricks and tactics to win against each other. But Rohit and Deepak’s strength and derogatory comments overpowered Jasleen and Megha's. A game turned out to be a battlefield and they were not paying attention to even Srishty's instructions as a sanchalak. This resulted in damaging of the lever, which upset Bigg Boss. Deepak and Rohit win the round and Sreesanth came into the snake from the Blue Team.

Sreesanth has a conversation with Jasleen Matharu

But will Sreesanth be able to keep his calm and help Blue team win the game or just like other tasks he will quit this one too?

