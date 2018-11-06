Bigg Boss 12 November 6 update: The latest task to create tremor

television

Will Sreesanth be able to maintain his calm and win this task or will he let go? Will the contestants play the game smartly?

Its true when they say, he who rides in the middle of the road gets hit by both the ends. A tedious war for power is seen every week between the contestants, to win the title of The Fizz Captain of the week.

As the Captain is bestowed with special powers and the authority over all the housemates for the week, no one wants to abstain themselves from this opportunity. This week an interesting luxury budget task 'Yaha Waha' was announced. Creating two different setups, there was another dilapidated house created in the garden area.

As a part of the task, there were two tickets for each contestant who could them only once to enter either of the houses once the gong rang. Once the contestants entered the house, they had to shred their tickets that was used by them. At the end of the task, the house with the least contestants would qualify for the captaincy task. As Srishty cannot compete for captaincy, she was the sanchalak of the task.

Teams were formed and after meticulous calculations, strategies were made. The Happy Club - Somi, Romil, Surbhi and Deepak along with Sreesanth, Shivashish, Karanvir, Dipika, Jasleen, Rohit and Megha were the first ones to enter the other house. Facing defeat and being nominated for eliminations this week the Happy Club had vowed that they won’t let the other contestants live in peace and will create havoc in their lives. Their first target was Sreesanth, and Surbhi and Deepak started instigating him hoping for reactions.

