Bigg Boss 12 October 12 Update: Contestants throw volley of accusations on each other

television

While the tremors of the mid-week evictions are still felt, yet another wave of an unpleasant incident struck the Bigg Boss house during the captaincy task

Bigg Boss 12 contestants

While the tremors of the mid-week evictions are still felt, yet another wave of an unpleasant incident struck the Bigg Boss house during the captaincy task. The incident has shaken many bonds and has managed to reveal various shades of every contestant. Srishty Rode was highly disappointed with the singles as they held her responsible for attacking Saba Khan and hurting herself in anger. Turn by turn the housemates try to pacify Srishty's anger, but all efforts eventually go in vain. Karanvir's double standards, had Surbhi pick up a fight with him. Saba and Somi added fuel to the fire as they show their disappointment on Karanvir's comment on their presence in the Bigg Boss House. The Khan sisters later manage to corner Karanvir Bohra and attack him verbally.

Captaincy ke task mein hui ladaai ke wajah se kya @SrSrishty ko milegi 'Kaal Kothri' ki saza? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/zFLNJrLmfG — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 12, 2018

An idle mind is a devil's workshop, therefore Bigg Boss announced, an Oppo Flash Charge Task, where the captains of the house, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary, had to choose four contestants, two from singles and two from the jodis, who they thought needed a flash charge that will help amp up their game.

The fellow contestants had to point out their strengths and weaknesses while the in-task contestants defended themselves from their accusations. From singles, Nehha, Dipika were selected and from jodis, Urvashi and Jasleen. Contestants threw a volley of accusations and allegations on each other. The one who was able to throw more acquisitions and press charges on the contestant through their questions won the task and also became a proud owner of the OPPO F9 Pro phone as a prize.

Amidst all the animosity currently taking steam and the waves of changing relationships rapidly increasing in the house, Jasleen still misses the love of her life and her Bigg Boss partner Anup Jalota. She praises Anup's maturity and patience while Anup sitting in the outhouse blushes and appreciates Jasleen's honesty. Later Bigg Boss announced the Kalkothri nominations of the week where there was a major disagreement between the housemates.



Bigg Boss 12 contestants

Will there ever be 'Aapsi Sehmanti' between the contestants? Who will they finally nominate for the Kalkhotri?

Also Read: Bigg Boss October 11 Update: Srishty Rode's Anger Secluding Her Away?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates