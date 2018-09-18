Bigg Boss 12 September 17 Update: Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's relation gets cross questioned

television

Budding Friendships, revealing relationships and intense nomination tasks sum up day 1 in the Bigg Boss 12 house

Bigg Boss 12 participants

Day 1 in the Bigg Boss house has definitely lived up to its status of being the most interesting reality shows, ever. This season, the interesting mix of 'Vichitra Jodis' and celebrities entry in the Bigg Boss house has stirred things up already. Having been in awe of the beach themed house, the contestants have found their comfort spot in the house. While everyone was appreciating the different elements of the house, Deepak and Urvashi were fascinated by the 'jacuzzi'.

Keeping up to the tradition, Bigg Boss pumped up the contestants with the song 'Chalti Hain Kya 9 se 12' as the wake up song. With the contestants getting their first set of 'Ration', Dipika Kakkar and Sourabh Patel decided to take over the kitchen. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra's OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) takes precedence as he decides to check on the cleanliness of the house and strictly instructs the housemates to segregate the dry and wet waste. Deepak Thakur, ups the entertainment level of the house with his quirks and composes an original song for the Bigg Boss house.

Stirring things up, Bigg Boss announced the first task of the season – 'BB Press Conference' which will have a huge impact in the nomination process. After every gong, one single contestant will challenge one Jodi who they think is weaker than them. At the press conference, both single and Jodi's will need to defend themselves stating why they are not weak as compared to the other in front of the housemates (playing the role of press) and Sanchalaks i.e. ex-contestants Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani. The deciding factor will lie in the hands of the other housemates and the sanchalak and their decision will effect this week's nomination.

Amidst all the madness, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's Jodi has already become the bone of contention in the house. While Anup and Jasleen state that there are many relations other than being a couple, the curious housemates try to cross question them to find the truth behind their relation. On the other hand, the Khan sister and Shivashish decide to indulge in a fake fight which later upsets Sreesanth and Urvashi.

With such an action packed first day, what does one expect in the following days to come?

