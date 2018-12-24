Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan's journey comes to an end

television

A week before the finale, Somi Khan gets evicted from the Bigg Boss 12 house

Somi Khan

Somi Khan, one of the jodidaars of the popular Khan sisters jodi this season, had registered her presence in the Bigg Boss 12 house since Day 1. She did not shy away from voicing her opinion wherever necessary, even at the cost of losing her friends. Her jodidaar and sister Saba Khan's eviction did not weaken Somi's competitive spirit in the house. She took a strong ground and performed the tasks with all her grit. But unfortunately, Somi could not fulfil her dream of winning Bigg Boss 12 and got evicted a week before the finale.

Somi was always keen on participating in all the tasks and had tried to win the same. Not only the task, but Somi was also an active member of the kitchen team and took care of the house. Every guest that came in the house, always complimented Somi for looking pretty on screen. Somi's competitive attitude and her fearlessness to take a stand for herself, had also pit her against her friends. But she never, refrained from speaking what she thought was right. She was part of the Happy Club, consisting of Romil, Surbhi, Deepak and her. But soon the Happy Club also crumbled under the competition pressure and the members split. But Somi always tried to attach the broken chords of their friendship. Somi's eviction saddened her friends in the house as they finally realised that Happy Club has finally dissolved.

Commenting on her journey in the Bigg Boss 12 house, Somi Khan said, "I have had a fantastic journey in Bigg Boss. I feel a little disheartened for not being able to make it to the finale. However, surviving so far in the show is also an achievement for me. I am taking back a bag full of memories with me and thank everyone for giving me this opportunity and also for supporting me in my journey."

Also read: Bigg Boss 12 December 23 update: Rohit Shetty's takes screen tests of all contestants

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates