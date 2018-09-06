Bigg Boss 12 to keep Dipika Kakkar away from hubby Shoaib Ibrahim

television

Dipika Kakkar and Karanvir Bohra are one of the first few contestants to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dipikakakarofficial

Television actress Dipika Kakkar, who rose to fame with her popular and one of the longest-running daily soaps, Sasural Simar Ka, is entering the Bigg Boss 12 house. While the theme of this season's Bigg Boss is vichitra jodi (unique pair), the show will have many dd pairs partnering for their survival in the reality show.

Dipika, who recently tied the knot with Shoaib Ibrahim has accepted the show's proposal. However, husband Shoaib Ibrahim has declined to enter the show. Talking about it, a source close to the couple told Mumbai Mirror, "The makers were looking for a casting coup, getting Dipika and Shoaib on board, but the latter turned down the offer. Now, Dipika will partner someone else."

On the other hand, actor Karanvir Bohra, who is married to Teejay Sidhu for past 10 years will also be entering the show as a participant but sans wife. The couple has twin girls Raya Bella and Vienna, who would be turning two next month. However, comedienne Bharti Singh will be seen in the show with writer-husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They were the first participants to be introduced by show's superstar host Salman Khan at the press conference held in Goa on Tuesday.

Bigg Boss premieres on September 16. It will go on air at 10:30 pm from Monday to Friday, and on weekends, it will hit the small screens at 9 pm.

