Bigg Boss 13: Actor Koena Mitra reveals shocking details about her ex-boyfriend

Actress Koena Mitra, who is currently a part of the 13th season of the reality TV show, Bigg Boss, has revealed details about her past relationship and it will leave you shell-shocked.

While talking to housemates, Sidharth Shukla and Daljiet Kaur, Koena was seen narrating an incident of her ex being obsessed with her and how he threatened her to leave India and settle with him in Turkey.

Without revealing the boyfriend's name, Koena also shared an incident when she was locked in her bathroom for more than three hours when he came to visit her.

This experience shattered Koena and she broke up with him. Also, for at least three years she reportedly didn't dare to date anyone.

The actress rose to fame with her dance performance in the Saaki Saaki song from the movie Musafir.

Boss 13 airs on Colors.

