Bigg Boss 13: Anup Jalota to co-host the show with Salman Khan?

According to a recent report, it is said that Bigg Boss 12 contestant Anup Jalota will be co-hosting the reality show with Salman Khan. Jalota was one of the controversial contestants inside the house

Salman Khan and Anup Jalota.

Salman Khan has proved to come out as one of the most-loved hosts of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. The actor has been a consistent host and reportedly, the makers are trying something new this time. According to a Hindi Rush report, 'bhajan samrat', Anup Jalota has been roped in to co-host the show with Salman Khan.

Anup Jalota is an ex-participant of Bigg Boss. He was seen in the last season, Bigg Boss 12 and garnered too many controversies. He had entered the show with his mentee Jasleen Matharu, and there was love in the air. The vast age difference between the two became a huge topic of discussion and later their lovey-dovey conversations from within the house and their fights were highlighted as the central plot of the show.

However, when Jasleen and Anup made their exits from the show, the duo revealed that the much-hyped love affair between the two was scripted. Nothing more than a mentor and student existed between the two. Talking about the same, in an interview with mid-day, Jasleen had said, "I am 28 and he is 65. I was shocked that it had become a national issue. I Googled all that was written about me; I saw the memes about Anupji and me."

When she was pointed out that she had claimed to be involved with him, on national television, and she cut in saying, "Our affair is a prank gone horribly wrong. As the show's theme was jodis, I suggested that Anupji come along; we were a guru-shishya jodi. But when Salman was introducing the housemates in the opening episode, I joked that I know Anupji for three years and that we are together. Anupji was taken aback and did not react. Had he reacted then, the matter would have ended there. I continued the joke inside the house, and he played along. But when he realised things were going too far, he was scared."

Their public display of affection — especially when she smothered him with kisses in an episode — did not miss anyone's notice. "I kissed him on the cheek and forehead. There was nothing romantic about it."

Well, with Anup Jalota's addition to the show, let's see where does Bigg Boss lies on the TRP chart?

