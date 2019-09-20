Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla are confirmed contestants

Bigg Boss 13 is on a roll as it has Salman Khan hosting it once again to keep the audience entertained. Before the show hits the small screens, there are enough names of possible contestants that keep doing the rounds on social media. A new promo of the show has been leaked and it has revealed two confirmed contestants for this season. The names are Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla.

Both these actors are prominent names of the television industry. Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame with her character of Gopi 'Vahu' from the show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Siddharth Shukla has done many shows but it was Balika Vadhu that made him a household name. The leaked promo has Devoleena dressed up as her famous onscreen avatar, that is, Gopi 'Vahu' [daughter-in-law].

Reportedly, the actress has bagged another television show titled, Kuch Naye Rishte, and has worked in some top shows like Kundali Bhagya and Laal Ishq. Talking about Siddharth, he won the winner's trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 and has hosted a few reality shows.

Take a look at the leaked promo:

The second post has Siddharth Shukla announced as the second contestant:

Reportedly, the makers are also set with a unique theme. The contestants will be divided into teams of two (Players and Ghosts), with six players in each group. They will be unaware of each other and the task of the players would be to unmask ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghost needs to stay unmask and stop players from entering.

In a turn of fresh events, for its first, Salman Khan himself gets the authority of eliminating the contestant performing poorly in the first week. This year Bigg Boss 13 has its house stationed in Mumbai, Film City located in Goregaon and not in its patent Ambey Valley house in Lonavala. With drama being whipped up at every step of the season, the viewers can surely expect a lot of fun and excitement.

