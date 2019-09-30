Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee feels honesty will win her the trophy

Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a household name with her stint as Gopi in the television show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Her portrayal of an ideal daughter-in-law is etched in everyone's minds, and after entertaining the audience with this portrayal, she is set to give her fans an absolute 360-degree turn from her onscreen character. Devoleena is one of the most-sought-after actresses to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house. Read her exclusive interaction with mid-day.com.

Why Bigg Boss and how did they approach you?

They called me and asked if I am interested in doing this show. I took my own time to think about it, and then my family and friends encouraged me to do this, and I said yes.

Is your onscreen image of Gopi 'vahu' [daughter-in-law] different from what you are in real life? Would you want to get rid of the bahu image?

Not exactly. This is not something that I want to get rid of. I love and live this character. I have all my gratitude towards this character, which I will cherish all through my life. At the same time, along with Gopi's image, I would like all the people to know me as a person. I would like to put all my best efforts... of course, people who are connected with me through my social media, they know me, but the ones who don't know, I would like to say, 'This is the time when you are going to know me.'

What are your survival plans in the show?

No planning, plotting, nothing at all. I will just be the way I am, and I'll do my tasks, and do what a good contestant should do to be there.

What qualities do you possess that you think will help you win the trophy?

My honesty. People would come to know eventually that even if I fight or get into any kind of an argument, they'll realise that I don't get into an argument or fights where I don't feel it's necessary. Maybe not on the same day, but after some days or some time, they'll realise.

Any specific reason for saying yes to this show?

It is a challenging task for me and it is going to be a lifetime experience in India's best reality show. Most importantly, my family and friends support me for this.

