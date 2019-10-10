Bigg Boss 13 October 10 Update: Rashami Desai accused of making boring food; actress upset

This week has been busy for the housemates with the race to the mid-season finale taking pace. The contestants have decided to play their best game and therefore are playing every task with great enthusiasm. Considering the week was full of tasks, the housemates start their day with a discussion on their wake up song 'Paani wala dance' assuming that there would be a task today around the pool involving water.

Amid a lot of turmoil, the house finally crowned its first queen Devoleena Bhattacharjee but various accusations, which were a byproduct of the task continue reeling the minds of the housemates. An intense conversation takes place between Rashami Desai and Arti Singh where the former expresses her distrust and also mentions that Arti has been misjudging her because of a third person.

Arti, when in the middle of gaining closure from her fight with Rashami, gets verbally attacked by Paras Chhabra where he blames her for playing cupid between Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and him without purpose.



Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra

Arti tells him she tried to solve their problems by being the messenger between them but she considers it to be her biggest mistake. Arti also tells Paras that she will never trust him again!



Arti Singh

The fight had just ended when suddenly Bigg Boss announced this week's report card session for boys. Bursting the 'Galat Fehmi' (misunderstanding) that the boys had, Bigg Boss makes it clear that they will now be subject to the nomination process.



Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

Boys who get the maximum black rings will be a step closer to the nominations for the coming week of evictions. As the tables turn in favour of the girls, they immediately start planning their revenge. Paras is left in shock when his own friends turn their back on him.

A small discussion starts post the report card activity drawing conclusions from the queen task. What seems minuscule erupts into a disastrous fight between Paras and Sidharth Shukla. Fingers are pointed and accusations get serious. The blame game between the two boys gets the whole house involved and it takes an ugly turn. Supporting Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz tries to stop Koena Mitra when she questions her and calls her Sidharth's manager.



Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla in a verbal banter

Rashami, who is responsible for making food for everyone, faces major problems when Abu Malik throws a tantrum on eating boring food every day. He demands egg curry and instructs her on how it needs to be made.



Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Abu Malik near the kitchen area

Sidharth supports Abu's demand, however, in trying to help Rashami in making egg curry Paras wastes 14 eggs which doesn't go well with the housemates. Later, in the night, Rashami breaks down in tears talking to Siddharth Dey and tells him that she cooks food for everyone with all her heart and it takes a lot of effort to fulfil everyone's demands. She opens her heart to him and says Sidharth Shukla plays dirty and is a fake person. Rashami continues her venting to Devoleena without having dinner and cries the night away.

Will Rashami find a shoulder to cry on? Will the housemates find any real connections?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates