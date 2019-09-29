Bigg Boss 13 premiere: Salman Khan introduces Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra and other contestants

The wait is finally over for the fans of Bigg Boss 13. The popular reality show premiered on Sunday night, with host Salman Khan brings the house down with his antics. Unlike the last seasons, where the theme and the list of few contestants were out a few days before D-Day, the makers seem to be in the mood to shroud the show in secrecy in 2019, and reveled the contestants today.

The superstar introduced the first five contestants of the show. He welcomed Sidharth Shukla who danced to Na Jaane Kahaan Se Aaya Hai. Announcing the news to the fans, the makers wrote, "Jinka kar rahi hai har ladki wait, ab pata chalega unka fate! Naam hai @sidharth__shukla, aaye hai karne muqabla on #BiggBoss13!.

Up next was Siddharth Dey. The Dabangg star introduced him as an writer, who has written content for his shows. Introducing Day to the audience, the makers wrote, "Yeh hai #SiddharthDey jo aayein hai khelne #BiggBoss13 ka khel with his heart!."

The third contestant on the show is Abu Malik, brother of popular musican Anu Malik. Abu is himself a music composer and has performed at several shows of Bollywood stars across the globe. The musician was introduced by the makers in such a way:

Paras Chhabra, Splitsvilla winner and popular television actor was also revealed as a contestant by the superstar.

Salman introduced Asim Riaz as the show's fifth contestant. Asim made his way dancing on the famous tune of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

The sixth contestant of the show is Mahira Sharma. The Kundali Bhagya actress is the first female contestant and the first to enter the house. The actress grabs eyeballs in a pink dress. Salman also introduced the 'Bed Friend Forever' band. The actress was given bathroom duty and she chose her brother Asim as her partner.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee made a grand entrance shedding her 'TV Babu' image at the premiere dancing to the song Aashiq Banaaya Aapne. The actress says she is not here to find love in the house.

Salman Khan introduced Rashami Desai as the next contestant of the show. The television star made a grand entry by dancing to the tunes of the song Kamariya.

News anchor Shefali Bhagga is the next contestant of the show. Introducing her, the makers wrote, "Har kisse ka karegi khulasa apne reporter style mein, ye hai @shefalibaggaofficial. Inka anokha andaaz dikhega only on #BiggBoss13."

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill rocked the Bigg Boss 13 stage by singing Dil Diya Gallan for Salman Khan.

The 11th contestant of the show is Dalljiet Kaur, who is best known for her role in television drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The makers introduced her through an emotional video in which she spoke about her separation and being a single mother. She hugged her son before entering the house.

Ameesha Patel is introduced as 'malkin' (mistress) of the house. The actress sizzled the stage by performing on Ram Chaahe Leela song. She also danced with her Yeh Hai Jalwa co-star Salman Khan.

The next contestant is Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh.

The next contestant introduced by Salman Khan was Koena Mitra. Introducing her, the makers wrote, "Inke aane par sabke dil mein baji guitar! Bong bombshell #KoenaMitra ne kiya hai #BiggBoss13 ke ghar mein pravesh."

While Salman Khan will flag off this exciting voyage, the contestants will have to put their best foot forward as the destination will be closer than ever before. The newest season of Bigg Boss will pack a punch with an all celebrity season raising the bar of excitement right from the beginning.

Reportedly, the makers have also introduced a unique theme. The contestants will be divided into teams of two (Players and Ghosts), with six players in each group. They will be unaware of each other and the task of the players would be to unmask the Ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghosts needs to stay hidden and stop players from entering.

This year Bigg Boss 13 has its house stationed in Mumbai, Film City located in Goregaon and not in its patent Ambey Valley house in Lonavala. And unlike last seasons, this season's house is brimming with colours and vibrancy and seems to be straight out of a Rohit Shetty film.

With drama being whipped up at every step of the season, the viewers can surely expect a lot of fun and excitement.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates