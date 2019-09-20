Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to marry beau Arhaan Khan on the show?

Bigg Boss 13 is generating enough curiosity as it nears its telecast date, September 29, 2019. From the probable list of contestants to the games happening inside the show, tidbits have been floating on social media. While there are rumours of television actress Rashami Desai entering the show with beau Arhaan Khan, there's something more interesting.

Do you remember actress Sara Khan and Ali Merchant tying the knot inside the Bigg Boss house or Monalisa with Kunwar Vikrant Singh Rajpoot? As per Bombay Times, Uttaran actress Rashami Desai will be marrying Arhaan Khan inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Speaking about the same, the publication quoted a source saying that Arhaan will enter the house a week after Rashami. The source said, "While Rashami will enter the house in the beginning, Arhaan is expected to join her a few weeks later. Rashami's cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding. While this is the big plan so far, Arhaan is yet to sign the contract."

On the other hand, a promo of Bigg Boss 13 has been leaked. Through this promo, the names of first-two contestants have been revealed. They are none other than TV actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Siddharth Shukla. Both the actors have massive popularity and are celebrities in their own right.

Siddharth won the trophy for winning the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, and has also hosted quite a few shows. Devoleena won hearts with her character, Gopi 'Vahu' and will next be seen in Kuch Naye Rishte. There is immense joy on social media about their arrival.

Reportedly, Salman Khan will eliminate the contestant performing poorly in the first week. This year Bigg Boss 13 has its house stationed in Mumbai, Film City located in Goregaon. With drama being whipped up at every step of the season, the viewers can surely expect a lot of fun and excitement.

