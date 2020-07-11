Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has bought a new car and it's super sleek!

Asim Riaz, who found himself to be the first runner-up in one of the most controversial and hit seasons of Bigg Boss, season 13, is currently riding high on success. After Bigg Boss 13 concluded, Asim Riaz was seen in a couple of music videos, one with Jacqueline Fernandez and another with BB co-contestant Himanshi Khurana, that made his fans go gaga over the model-actor.

Now, Asim has taken another huge step forward by buying a brand new swanky car that will make your jaw drop for sure. He bought himself the BMW 5 Series M Sports in Delhi and shared the exciting news with his fans on social media. Sharing some pictures, Asim wrote, "I'm extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. new beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports that I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi."

Wow, that sure is one sleek ride! Asim's Bigg Boss friends and co-contestants responded to his post with congratulatory messages for the star's new achievement. Actress Rashami Desai wrote, "Congratulations for the new baby", while girlfriend Himanshi Khurana wrote "Congratulations" with an alien emoji!

Asim Riaz recently shared a couple more photos featuring his car and wrote, "Sometimes getting lost is one of the best ways to find your destination...!!"

Well, lost or not, we sure are digging Asim's new ride!

On the work front, Asim Riaz has been roped in for a new music video along with Punjabi singer Barbie Maan. Guru Randhawa has lent support to Maan by writing and composing her romantic track, Teri Gali.

