Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala brings together her friends for a grand reunion!

We have said this before, we say this again, and we have to say this in the future as well that Bigg Boss 13 was the grandest and the greatest season of all time, in terms of chaos, controversies, and attention. Social media exploded every time there was an elimination or a wild card entry. The show may have ended but the madness continues!

Unlike the past seasons when the contestants went their separate ways after the show is over, the contestants of this season came for a grand reunion, thanks to Shefali Jariwala. She threw a party that had almost all the contestants and captioned it- "About last nite!" (sic)

Take a look right here:

Her next post was a group picture and she rightly called it a mad night with her favourite mad people. We are sure you cannot forget anyone of them! Here it is:

Next came in line a collage of pictures and she wrote that she cannot wait to see what lies in store for the roller-coaster life of the six super moms. The collage also had a poster of Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood. Have a look:

And lastly, she posted a picture with Hindustani Bhau and called her Mera Bhau with a heart:

In case you're greedy to have a look at some more pictures, Arti Singh will help you out. She wrote that if we found these pics fun, they were only a fraction of madness that happened when they all met. Here are the pictures:

For all the fans of the show, they might be hoping for another reunion!

