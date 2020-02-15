Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde claims she dated Sidharth Shukla

Television actress and winner of "Bigg Boss 11" Shilpa Shinde has claimed that she was in a relationship with actor and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Sidharth Shukla. "Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot," Shilpa told spotboye.com.

She asserted that Sidharth, who has become the most-talked about contestant of the show, should not win the reality TV show. "I really don't want this to happen. A person like Sidharth cannot win this show. It will be a disaster. He doesn't deserve it and is not worth the title," said Shilpa.

In "Bigg Boss 13", Sidharth is known for his close bond with housemate Shehnaaz Gill.

