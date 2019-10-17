Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets into a fight with Paras Chhabra over household chores
Trying her best to divide the responsibilities fairly, the queen finds herself between Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla's conflict.
The fights in the Bigg Boss 13 house are getting aggressive with each passing day. The connections that ought to be the strongest are weakening, and foes are turning into friends.
On Thursday's episode, the audience will once again see Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra at loggerheads. The two get into a verbal spat over household chores. During this, everyone in the house gangs up against Sidharth and call him arrogant. The actor is called out for being rude and mannerless.
On the other hand, the Queen of the house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, assigned Paras the task of scrubbing utensils. Paras is adamant that he won't wash them. Devoleena has a tough time convincing him. Between their fight, the queen finds herself in a spot. Trying her best to fairly divide the responsibilities, the queen gets stuck between Paras and Sidharth's conflict. An exhausted Devoleena gets agitated and breaks down, only to find a true friend and a shoulder to cry on in Rashami Desai.
Bartan maanjne ki duty nahi kar rahe #ParasChhabra poori! Kya Queen @Devoleena_23 kar payegi yeh problem solve? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 17, 2019
Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/2Tg8vrf3bO
The kitchen partners are indulging in fights over the chores and thus teams are also being created inside the kitchen. Sidharth gets hyper on learning about washing the utensils.
Plate, katori, chammach dhulaane ki baat par hue @sidharth_shukla hyper! @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BB13 #BiggBoss13— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 16, 2019
In a first, Bigg Boss is unhappy with the participants of the house. Bigg Boss expresses his disappointment in them for not performing and showing lack of respect and integrity throughout the task.
Let's wait for some more drama to unfold in Thursday's episode.
