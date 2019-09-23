Bigg Boss 13: The celebrity house just got bigger and better!

Salman Khan has been associated with the immensely popular reality show, Bigg Boss, ever since 2010 as the host. This year, things are going to be different, as the show has moved its house from Panvel to Mumbai's Film City, where a huge house has been erected for the contestants. And unlike last seasons, this season's house is brimming with colours and vibrancy and seems to be straight out of a Rohit Shetty film. Omung Kumar, the man who has been designing the house every year, deserves props for his design and idea for this season.

Speaking about the same in a recent interaction, he said, "I'm extremely excited for our contestants and viewers as we open the doors of our Bigg Boss Museum. We've very carefully crafted each wall with elements that reflect contestants' ideologies that exemplify the game and its rules. There's a wall with caricatures of different emotions that denote various shades of a person and the roles they will play through their days of lock-in, hoping to be victorious. The house becomes a home for them and therefore we have balanced out quirky modules with hush-toned furniture and bright lighting that will also boost moods and amplify the set-up well."

Here's an exclusive glimpse into the new Bigg Boss house:

Here's what going to be different in the house this time around:

The Entrance

Unlike the previous Bigg Boss seasons, the entrance this year is filled with grandeur and greenery. There's a small seating arrangement for the contestants who can sit and gossip surreptitiously, something the show is known for.

The Living Area

The living room has been filled with every possible colour you can think of, and a lot of artistic work seems to have gone behind designing the area.

The Kitchen

The kitchens in the previous seasons were pale and dull, this time Kumar has given the kitchen an immensely charming and enigmatic look, and till now, what the contestants detested, may turn out to be their favourite spot in the house.

The Bedroom

Again, bringing some difference, the bedroom is bigger and better, with as many as three people on one single bed unlike the last seasons, where there was only one person on a bed. And there's a seating arrangement in the bedroom too, for the contestants' comfort.

Check out the pictures from the new house here:

The Bathroom

When the entire house is replete with vibrant colors, why should the bathroom be left out? It's one of the most uniquely designed bathrooms you will ever come across. And don't miss those quotes written on the doors.

The Dining Area

The dining area could be a child's delight, with animals on the walls, wearing hats and sunglasses, funky chairs filled with multiple colours. All in all, this year's Bigg Boss house is arguably the best.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates