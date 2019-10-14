Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati is not happy about Koena Mitra's eviction

Twitterati has some very strong feelings about Koena Mitra's eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Koena, who was one of the most popular and well-liked housemates in this season, was evicted from the house this weekend, and well, Twitter has exploded with tweets supporting the O Saki Saki actress and calling Bigg Boss 12 rigged.

One Twitter user wrote, "Koena Mitra was the best contestant of the house. Now that she is gone. I am done with the season. #BB13 @BiggBoss is unfair."

Another Twitter user tweeted this in support of both Koena Mitra and another evicted housemate, Dalljiet Kaur:

I still cannot accept the fact that the film actress #KoenaMitra n the popular Guddan TV actress #DalljietKaur got less votes than the freaking nobody #ShehnaazGill ! There should be a RTI act against these fake votings! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #WeekendKaVaar — Baby Driver ð¥ ð (@MaheshShenoy12) October 12, 2019

Sofia Maria Hayat tweeted this in support of Koena, "Part 1 @koenamitra #BiggBoss13 biased biggboss does it again!!! Why is anyone watching it again??"

A Twitter user emphasised how Koena Mitra always spoke her mind on Bigg Boss 13. Here's what she wrote:

#KoenaMitra spoke her mind ♥ï¸

She made it clear that she won't do anything to please these guys!



No fake love drama,

No cheap angles!



And this is why BB team doesn't want to keep her in BB!#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Follow Krutika BB13♥ï¸ðð»‍âï¸ (@RealKrutika) October 9, 2019

Another user tweeted: "#WeLoveKoenaMitra #KoenaMitra 'Sau Sunar ki ek luhar ki'. Haters @koenamitra may not be the typical homely lady which people are used to but even you know that she is strong and so no matter what you can never ignore her. Ironlady any day."

Looks like Koena Mitra had a bunch of fans and supporters outside the house and they haven't taken her eviction lightly. Let's wait and watch if she's brought back on the show; if she is, we're sure it will be a happy day for many!

