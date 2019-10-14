MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati is not happy about Koena Mitra's eviction

Published: Oct 14, 2019, 15:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Koena Mitra was one of the most popular and admired contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, and her eviction from the house has come as a shock to many.

Koena Mitra
Koena Mitra

Twitterati has some very strong feelings about Koena Mitra's eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Koena, who was one of the most popular and well-liked housemates in this season, was evicted from the house this weekend, and well, Twitter has exploded with tweets supporting the O Saki Saki actress and calling Bigg Boss 12 rigged.

One Twitter user wrote, "Koena Mitra was the best contestant of the house. Now that she is gone. I am done with the season. #BB13 @BiggBoss is unfair."

Another Twitter user tweeted this in support of both Koena Mitra and another evicted housemate, Dalljiet Kaur:

Sofia Maria Hayat tweeted this in support of Koena, "Part 1 @koenamitra #BiggBoss13 biased biggboss does it again!!! Why is anyone watching it again??" 

A Twitter user emphasised how Koena Mitra always spoke her mind on Bigg Boss 13. Here's what she wrote:

Another user tweeted: "#WeLoveKoenaMitra #KoenaMitra 'Sau Sunar ki ek luhar ki'. Haters @koenamitra may not be the typical homely lady which people are used to but even you know that she is strong and so no matter what you can never ignore her. Ironlady any day."

Looks like Koena Mitra had a bunch of fans and supporters outside the house and they haven't taken her eviction lightly. Let's wait and watch if she's brought back on the show; if she is, we're sure it will be a happy day for many!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

koena mitraBigg Boss 13television newsSalman Khan

Bigg Boss 13 Highlights Day 20: Abu Malik breaks down on seeing Asim Riaz being tortured

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK