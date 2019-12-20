Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta talks about his dream house

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Living in a house full of luxury and the right kind of feel is a dream everyone seeks to achieve. After living in a larger than life structure such as the Bigg Boss House, who wouldn't want to dream of settling in a lavish estate? In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Vikas Gupta is seen sharing how his dream house will look like.

Vikas Gupta starts the interesting conversation by asking the inmates, "You know how I will build my dream house?" Here, Madhurima expresses that she wants to make a house in Uttaranchal. Talking in detail about how the interiors of this masterpiece will look like, Vikas goes on to reveal, "You know I have something in mind for my house. Wherever I'll build it, I'll convert every room into my favourite countries in the world. I like Thailand, I like Greece."

Responding to this, Shefali Jariwala points out, "So then if you like Thailand then you need to get a house close to a water body." Vikas continues to share his desire and adds, "Not necessarily, Bangkok and Chiang I have never been to. But nonetheless, I want that whole feel; the music to colours to everything, and be there. But I also don't want a house, like a palatial." Later in the conversation, Vikas tells everyone that he loves the architecture of old English houses and mentions that his house will have only those amenities which are need worthy.

Well, looks like the Bigg Boss House is giving the celebrity contestants some serious House Goals! Tune-in to VOOT's Unseen Undekha to watch more such Uncut, Unfiltered videos from Bigg Boss S13!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates