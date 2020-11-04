Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav and Naina reflect on the lessons they've learnt from Nishant's eviction

The contestants of the Bigg Boss 14 house are reeling from Nishant Malkhani's shocking elimination. In this revealing Unseen Undekha clip, we witness an intense discussion between Abhinav Shukla and newcomer Naina Singh about the lessons they've learnt about friendship in the ever-changing Bigg Boss house.

In a frank conversation about the surprising eviction, Naina presented her outsider view about Nishant's elimination, saying, "I knew Nishant through a friend. We never met, but I knew we had mutual friends. From my interactions with him I understood one thing, that friendship will kill you. Whatever happened here and happened with him, it was because of friendship. He was a true friend..."

When Abhinav asked her about her perception about Nishant, she added, "Very naïve. He was a big guy, but he was very innocent. He didn't understand people and the world. Maybe he understands the outside world, but here he couldn't understand who was playing games with him. He's the kind of guy who didn't leave his friends behind."

Seems like Abhinav and Naina have learnt an important lesson from Nishant's departure, perhaps leading to them playing a wilder game in Bigg Boss. Catch all the unseen unheard gossip only on Unseen Undekha on Voot Select.

