Bigg Boss 14: Another one bites the dust, Shehzad Deol exits the house

The hardest part for any contestant in the Bigg Boss house is the moment their name is announced for eviction. Every contestant thinks that they will safely make it to the top, but the journey in the show is as tough as it is exciting, and things are never the way they seem. Model Shehzad Deol, unfortunately, figured it out very early on in his Bigg Boss 14 journey.

Shehzad entered with a lot of conviction and he was quite liked by the contestants. It was Sara Gurpal with whom he shared a great bond. The duo was often seen chatting. The contestants also liked the way he was genuine and appreciated his down-to-earth and humble nature. When it comes to clashes, Shehzad Deol was quite fiery. He often came head-to-head with Nishant Singh Malkhani. Even during the task when they had to collect the balls in a basket, Shehzad used his brains and sank the basket in the pool.

However, after Sara was evicted from the Bigg Boss house, Shehzad was apparently very lost. He quieted down and turned aloof, something that Bigg Boss noticed and pulled him up for it. He was termed as the 'Gayab' contestant and disallowed from participating in any tasks. The contestants also noticed the fact that while Shehzad would take a stance, he would often go back on his words and give in. Alas, it takes a much stronger and fiery attitude to sustain inside the Bigg Boss House.

Eventually, the model was evicted and he bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house as his journey on the show comes to an end. Post the episode, the seniors Sidharth, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan also say their final goodbyes to the freshers. All the contestants were left teary-eyed and the seniors gave their piece of advance and mantras to win the show. The seniors surely did leave a lasting impression on the freshers. It will be interesting for the audiences to see the contestants now play solo and take ahead the strategy and friendships.

