Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani: I used to watch the weekend episodes only for Salman sir

It was the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, on Saturday, in the 14th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. And the housemates were just as excited to see Khan as the audience. In fact, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani revealed that he personally feels the show is incomplete without Salman Khan as the host.

Speaking about the same, Nishant was quoted saying, "Salman Khan is not just the host of 'Bigg Boss', I think he is the image people associate 'Bigg Boss' with. With Salman Khan, the popularity of the show has only risen, so I can't imagine 'Bigg Boss' without him and I think in my head he is the only perfect choice for 'Bigg Boss'. There cannot be a 'Bigg Boss' without Salman sir."

"As an audience, I used to watch the weekend episodes only for Salman sir. I think he used to give a reality check to the contestants, which is quite necessary since you are cut-off from the whole world," the "Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega" actor added. Well, rightly said Nishant.

Every year just before the show is scheduled to go on-air a lot of rumours about Salman not doing the show start doing rounds, but he always returns. The superstar actor has hosted the show since season four in 2010.

During the episode, the Caller of the Week chose Nishant and said that when he entered the show, the audience had high hopes from him and they felt that a "hero" has entered the show, but now they are confused. To this, the actor said that it was the first week, and he was trying to analyze and see how the other contestants are and now he will focus more on the game.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Day 8 Update: First eviction from the house makes contestants anxious

Bigg Boss 14 went on air on October 3. The show airs on Colors, Monday to Friday at 10:30 p.m. However, the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episodes with Salman airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news