Bigg Boss 14 Day 1 Update: The seniors call the shots as the most thrilling ride begins for the contestants

Day 1 - After grand opening night, the contestants are now all set for the game that is not going to be easy under the watchful eyes of the Toofani Seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. The seniors enter the house and announce that they are here to rule. Already establishing that the three past contestants will lead the way and the freshers have to be determined as nothing inside the house comes easy unless they win it for themselves.

Gauahar Khan reads the most dreaded yet awaited rule book of Bigg Boss and declares herself as the head of the kitchen, while Sidharth Shukla is the master of the bedroom, and Hina Khan the principal of the BB Mall, which means that nothing moves in these areas without their will or command.



Gauahar Khan seen talking to the contestants

Having a tough time digesting the unexpected restrictions as if they just faced another lockdown, the rejected contestants - Rubina Diliak, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkhani, and Jaan Kumar Sanu get another shock. Something that gets worrisome.

Though stressed the contestants' sportsmanship shows that nothing Bigg Boss does will knock them down easily. As they flow into the second half of day 1 inside the Bigg Boss 14 house Nikki Tamboli and Jasmine Bhasin get into a huge argument over washing utensils which leads to a big turmoil. The misunderstanding creates a huge riff and Jasmin Bhasin breaks down.



Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla

It is time for the contestants to retire after an exhausting day, and Siddharth Shukla as a senior and the master of the bedroom, don't give it to them easily. They must convince him in order to get their desired bed and partner and there goes another moment of judgements, arguments and fights.

Whose temperament will last through the week? Well, if day 1 was so dramatic, what would the days to follow entail? Watch Bigg Boss 14 every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and Voot Select.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news