Bigg Boss 14 Day 17 Update: Eijaz and Pavitra lock horns; contestants finally start showing true colours

The individuals' game finally begins in the Bigg Boss house after the seniors exit the house along with Shehzad Deol. Soon after, Bigg Boss announces the first captaincy task of the season, and the air inside smells of 'Conspiracy' now. While Chinese whispers across the house have begun of who will nominate whom to be the first captain of the house, the contestants are now finally showing their true colours too.

Nikki Tamboli on one hand gives her best shot to convince Jaan and Nishant who she believes to be her friends, to vote in her favour.



Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli

But the duo seems to be thinking otherwise, while Jaan is heard saying "She is a friend, but I am not an Idiot".



Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani

On the other hand, Nishant fears that Nikki will turn out to be a dictator of the house if she gets the reigns. Rahul is the only one who is in support of Nikki but gets sceptical after Jaan and Nishant paint his mind.



Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Singh Malkhani

On the other hand, Eijaz and Pavitra are the Ishaqzaade of the house, as they lock horns with each other for hurting emotions during nominations. Is this the bittersweet beginning of a true bond? Who will be the first captain of the house?

