Bigg Boss 14 Day 54 Update: Challengers Premiere Night episode shakes things up

The most awaited night of the season is here when the 5 Challengers, led by Mastermind Vikas Gupta are all set to enter the house. Vikas will be leading a team of Rakhi Sawant, Kashmira Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan and Rahul Mahajan who will pose a challenge to the remaining contestants!

Ensuing a tsunami of laughs is Krushna Abhishek who roasts the challengers including his own wife Kashmira Shah. Vikas, Rakhi and Rahul are also not spared as Krushna makes some rather fun observations about the challengers.

The Challengers’ entry begins with them observing the current housemates, and the challengers have to burst the bubble of the contestants that they will be taking on. Vikas starts with bursting Abhinav’s bubble, while Rakhi takes on Rubina and Jasmin! Kashmira is seen as challenging Eijaz and things just get more exciting from thereon.

Vikas Gupta tells the current contestants that he will show them a trailer of what sort of a storm the challengers are planning to bring in the house Bigg Boss. The housemates are all lined-up, and the challengers pick their targets and drop a bucket of flour on them! Jasmin is the first contestant to have a load of white powder dumped on her. Next, Rahul chooses Rubina who gets a dump of flour dropped on her as well. Vikas chooses Abhinav, while Arshi decides to dump the flour on Rubina!

It’s not just about challengers versus the current housemates. The challengers themselves have a whole lot of scores to settle. The word Frenemies is introduced and we can already see sparks fly between Rakhi and Arshi!

How will the housemates react to these new challenges? Will they be able to hold their ground or will they concede defeat?

