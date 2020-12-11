Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan adorably confesses all the qualities he admires about Pavitra Punia

While to rest of the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz Khan might come off as headstrong and individualistic contestant, when it comes to his bond with Pavitra Punia, the tenacious player is a changed man. In an adorable Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, Eijaz professes all the reasons why his connection with Pavitra is so special, including why he can never stay angry with her.

In an intimate conversation with challenger Kashmera Shah, Eijaz disclosed, "The quality that I liked about Pavitra was her tomboyish nature. I was in awe with the way she used to take a stand about herself, even if that meant abusing someone. During our conversations, she revealed a lot of things about her family. I said that I wanted her to meet my father. I guess she got scared after that. She said that we all are here to play the game. And you should not be distracted, and neither should she".



Eijaz and Karisma in a still from Bigg Boss 14

He further added, "The anger between us was lost after that conversation. Even if she would say something it, it never boiled my blood. I just took it in a light way".

We know a strong bond when we see one, and it's safe to say Eijaz and Pavitra have a connection to last the ages. Do you think they'll be able to maintain this outside the Bigg house in the real world? Catch all the inside scoop about the housemates only on Bigg Boss Extra Masala on Voot.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Captaincy Task Leads To Epic Clash Between Challengers And Housemates

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news