Bigg Boss 14: In a shocking twist, Sara Gurpal evicted from the house!

Following the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss stumped everyone in the house by announcing nominations wherein the contestants had to nominate two of their fellow housemates for eviction. Abhinav Shukla, Shehzad Deol, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan and Sara Gurpal get the maximum number of nominations.

Giving the game a new spin, Bigg Boss asks the 'Seniors' to take the decision of voting out one contestant. The disagreement between the seniors lead to a fight between Hina and Sidharth. After much deliberation, as the contestants wait most anxiously, Sara Gurpal gets mutually chosen by the seniors as the contestant who would leave the house.

Sara, who was perceived as the bubbly, Punjabi girl, was giving it her all, but her efforts seemed too slow and unsatisfactory to the seniors and the other contestants. Though silent, Sara always played a rational game and was loved by all. The highlight of her journey has been her cute and sweet bond with her fellow fresher Shehzad Deol.

This surprising and rather shocking eviction was a reminder for the other contestants, that any day could be their last in the Bigg Boss house. After the first-ever eviction on Day 9 of the show, everyone has realised that it’s time to get serious and play their A-game. Nothing but their best performance will now matter in Bigg Boss 14.

