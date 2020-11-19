Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya talk about their views on marriage

Legends say marriages are made in heaven, with us mere mortals moving heaven and earth to find our better halves. While the idea of spending the rest of your days with your destined soulmate is an appealing idea to some, a frank discussion between these Bigg Boss housemates reveals that isn’t true for everyone. In a Bigg Boss Extra Masala clip available on Voot, we witness a frank discussion between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya, who present their opposing views on the vitality of marriage.

Lovestruck Rahul Vaidya, who recently proposed to his alleged girlfriend on national TV, seems to heavily favour the idea of marriage at the right stage of one’s life. He stated, "According to me, more than half of the people are immature when it comes to marriage. As for me, when I was 25-years-old, I had a completely different perspective about weddings. That time, I wasn't ready for this. Today, I am 32. It will be difficult even today for me, but I think I can manage."

He continues, "Even then, there will be differences. Probably to such an extent, that I and my wife will hate each other. I have seen a lot of successful marriages in my life. I believe, marriage as an instituion is dying."

On the flip side, Jasmin expressed her hesitation with marriage, revealing, "Honestly, I believe marriages are boring. People take wedding vows with the intention of staying together for a lifetime. In my house, there is no concept of separation. Take my grandparents for example. But still, there is a fear in my mind when it comes to marriage. I definitely want to marry one day, but only when I will find a suitable partner.

